Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission of India removes top bureaucrats in six states. Here's why

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (Mar 18) removed home secretaries of six states, including Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The poll body also ordered the transfer of West Bengal’s Director-General of Police (DGP). Home secretaries of Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were also transferred, along with senior officials from Mizoram state.

Also, Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - the civic body that governs Mumbai - and Additional and Deputy Commissioners have been removed.

It is not uncommon for the ECI to remove top bureaucrats in Indian states before key elections.

The reason for the big move

The ECI gave no official reason for the transfer of top bureaucrats but it is understood that it is done to ensure a level playing field and to “maintain the integrity of the poll process”.

The officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of Chief Minister in their respective states.

This may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

ECI 'upset' with Maharashtra

News agency ANI reported that Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of a few civic body chiefs and some additional and deputy municipal commissioners in Maharashtra. As a result, the commission itself had to direct the transfer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and the additional and deputy commissioners with the direction to report by 6 pm on Monday.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections, involving 543 seats, will take place in seven phases starting from April 19, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4, the CEC declared in the ECI press briefing on March 16.