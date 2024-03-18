Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Soul of King is in EVM, CBI and ED,' Rahul Gandhi says in massive Mumbai rally
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Following his massive rally in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Mar 17), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Telangana’s Jagtial on Monday (Mar 18). With a busy itinerary, the PM will then proceed to Shivamogga, Karnataka, followed by a grand road show in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
In parallel, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, forming the ‘Grand Alliance’, will convene a meeting in Delhi on Monday. It's anticipated that a conclusive decision regarding the seat-sharing arrangement will be reached here.
Furthermore, the core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit is expected to convene an evening session in the national capital, with party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.
Earlier on Saturday (Mar 16), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19 and the counting will be held on June 4.
Below are the latest updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address a public meeting at Shivamogga, the home turf of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
This will be his second such meeting in Karnataka since the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. The first was on Saturday at Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Lok Sabha constituency of Guwahati, Assam will have more than 100-all women polling stations during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior official said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Guwahati’s Returning Officer Sumit Sattawan said the constituency has more women voters than men, and the figure is likely to go up in the coming days.
* New Delhi - RJD-Congress meet in Delhi to finalise seat sharing formula.
* New Delhi - Congress may announce their first candidate list for West Bengal.
* Bihar cabinet meeting will be held at 4 pm, following which CM Nitish will go to Delhi.
* New Delhi - Nitish Kumar will come to Delhi tomorrow in evening to finalise seat sharing agreement with BJP.
While wrapping up his massive rally in Mumbai's Shivaji park on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the soul of the King was in the EVM (electronic voting machine). "The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country," he added.
The Sunday rally was the largest show of strength put up by opposition INDIA bloc, with leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mehbooba Mufti in attendence.
Within 24 hours of the Election Commission announcing the Lok Sabha elections’ schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (Mar 17) held a meeting of cluster and booth heads of Srinagar district in the hope of turning things around. The national ruling party held a workers’ rally in Jawahar Nagar Municipal Park.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRCC Purushottam on Sunday said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state, given which expenditure monitoring of all political parties has also been started. The MCC came into effect on Saturday with the announcement of election schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI).