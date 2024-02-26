Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission of India clarifies after 'viral' poll schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a stern clarification over the weekend after a message claiming to reveal the schedule of 2024 Lok Sabha elections went viral. The deceptive WhatsApp message circulated widely across the country and falsely claimed that polling will take place on April 19 and the results will begin to pour in on May 22.

The Election Commission of India said that the message is entirely fraudulent, and that no official dates have been announced yet. The Commission traditionally discloses the election schedule through a formal press conference.

India Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling and Result Dates

The Election Commission of India is expected to unveil the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections after March 13.

Currently, Election Commission teams are actively evaluating the election preparedness of various states, with the assessment expected to conclude by March 13.

ECI officials are engaged in frequent meetings with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from different states to proactively address potential challenges before the elections. Key discussions revolve around logistical aspects such as the transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the deployment of security personnel, and vigilant monitoring of activities along state borders.

India Elections: Election Commission makes key changes to ensure transparency

To ensure a smooth electoral process, the Election Commission has directed state governments to transfer officers who have completed three years in a specific location or are posted in their home district. The Commission has also modified its transfer policy, which constitutes ensuring that the officers are not relocated to adjacent districts within the same Parliamentary Constituency to maintain the fairness in voting process.

In the months ahead, several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, are gearing up for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

In the elections ahead in the summer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in a row for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). To counter the NDA, the Opposition parties forged the Indian National Democratic Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) late last year, replacing the existing bloc called United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress party that governed the country for ten years before PM Modi's party was elected to power in 2014.