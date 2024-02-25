India General Elections 2024: Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc announces seat deal in Delhi, Gujarat

Ahead of the big general elections that are slated to take place in the next 2 months there are hectic negotiations which are presently underway on the political front. There's been some progress on the seat sharing discussions amongst the opposition parties. The Indian National Congress which is the main opposition party has now managed to clinch a seat sharing deal with the Aam Aadmi Party, both the parties have announced the seat sharing pact in the state of Haryana, Gujarat and Goa and also in the union territories of New Delhi and Chandigarh. Watch to know more!