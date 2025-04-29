Pakistani wives of former terrorists, who were rehabilitated in Kashmir under a government policy said that they would rather die than return to Pakistan.

Advertisment

Alyza Rafiq arrived in Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former terrorists, and pleaded to authorities to allow them to stay in India or "send us in body bags."

Rafiq came to Kashmir in 2013 after she got married to a former terrorist, and said that she was told to leave India.

"We have been asked to leave the country. I have three children. They have told me to leave my youngest daughter here. She is little, how can I leave her here!" Rafiq told Indian news agency PTI.

Advertisment

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: High-level meeting begins at Union Ministry of Home Affairs, NIA verifying role of zip line operator

In an emotional appeal, Rafiq made the request to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"How can I leave my husband here? I have built a house here. We came here because of the government's policy … What have we done? What is our fault in this? We have election card, and Aadhar card. I have voted in elections," she said.

Advertisment

"I appeal to the Governor sahib, please do not be cruel to us. We have not committed any sin. Please let us live here. If not, then kill us and send our bodies across the border," she said while crying.

Also read: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's X account 'withheld' in India after Pahalgam attack

Another Pakistani woman, Zahida Begum, expressed her ordeal, saying that she is also facing expulsion but wants to stay in Kashmir with her family.

"I do not want to go back. I have two daughters, Maryam and Aamna. My son, Faizan, is 10 and they are telling me to keep him here. I do not want to go back, please forgive me. I want to live here," Begum said.

She also showed her documents including her domicile certificate, Aadhar card, election card, and ration card, all issued by the Indian government.

WATCH | ‘Allahu Akbar’… then gunfire: Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt's shocking claim on Pahalgam terror

"It will ruin the lives of my children," Begum sobbed. "I have been living here for 15 years, I have lived a good life and I want to live in peace. Even my children do not want to go back."

This comes after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 27 people. Following this, the Indian government announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Moreover, any Pakistani national who is currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

It further stated that any Pakistani who fails to leave India as per the deadlines will be arrested, prosecuted and may face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum of Rs 3 lakh or both.

Also read: Pahalgam terror attack | 'How much lower will you go:' Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi for 'pointless' anti-Indian Army comments