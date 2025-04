​On April 22, 2025, Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt inadvertently captured the onset of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, while ziplining in Baisaran Valley. As he began his ride, the zipline operator reportedly chanted "Allahu Akbar" three times, immediately followed by gunfire. Bhatt, along with his wife and son, witnessed the chaos unfold, seeing several tourists shot. He quickly unlatched himself from the zipline, gathered his family, and sought refuge in a nearby pit. The attack, claimed by the militant group "Kashmir Resistance," resulted in 26 fatalities and 17 injuries. Bhatt's video has since gone viral, prompting an investigation into the zipline operator's actions. ​