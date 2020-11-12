Leh row: Deliberate attempt to undermine will of Parliament, says India's IT ministry to Twitter

India's Information and Technology(IT) ministry on Thursday sent a notice to social media giant Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The secretary of ministry of electronics & IT had written a letter to Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey earlier raising objection for showing geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir as a Chinese region. Twitter had later rectified the mistake.

However, it is yet to correct the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh.

The IT ministry has sent the latest notice to Twitter's global vice-president, according to reports.

Reports say the Indian government has directed Twitter to explain within five days why legal action shouldn't be taken against it for disrespecting India's territorial integrity.

In the letter, the ministry said it was a deliberate attempt by Twitter to undermine the "will of sovereign Parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory of India with its headquarter in Leh."

The ministry had earlier sent a notice to Twitter on Monday over the issue.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)