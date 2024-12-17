New Delhi, India

Noida authority’s CEO, Lokesh M, took a firm approach to address the negligence of his staff towards visitors at the office. A video that is now going viral shows 16 employees standing at their desks for 30 minutes as punishment for ignoring an elderly man who had been waiting for a long time.

Advertisment

Punishment for delayed service to elderly visitors

Reports suggest that the CEO took this drastic step after the elderly man was kept waiting for an extended period while trying to get the file processed. Lokesh M’s swift action followed the negligence shown by the employees towards the elderly visitor, highlighting the lack of promptness in assisting people who visit the office for help.

The CEO often scans footage from CCTV cameras installed in the office and asks staff not to keep people, especially senior citizens, waiting for long.

Advertisment

Public reaction to Lokesh M’s leadership

Another social media user praised the CEO’s decision, saying, “An elderly couple was wandering in Noida Authority to get the file passed, but the hearing was not taking place. Seeing this, the CEO sentenced all the employees to work standing for 30 minutes. If punishment is given in this manner in other offices, then customers will not face any problems."

"All employees in the office are responsible for this, whether from a bank or any other department. Similar incidents keep happening everywhere, and no one listens to them.”

Advertisment

Appreciating Lokesh M’s leadership, one user expressed pride in his actions: “I’m proud of Lokesh M, who is bringing positive changes in Noida. His vision and dedication are taking Noida to new heights.”

(With inputs from agencies)