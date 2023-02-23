Lawrence Bishnoi gang members among 6 arrested in NIA raids against gangster-terrorist nexus

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six people, including members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in nationwide raids. These arrests come during NIA raids at 76 locations across eight states to bust the known terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus.

The six people arrested by the NIA include Lucky Khokhar aka Denis, who is a close associate of Canada-based 'designated terrorist', Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla. Others arrested in the raids, which were carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, NCR, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, include associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar.



Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, who was nabbed from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, was in direct and frequent contact with Arsh Dalla in Canada and had carried out recruitment for him and received funds from him for carrying out terror-related activities. He had provided arms and ammunition to Arsh Dalla's associates in Punjab on his directions, which were also used for carrying out the recent killing in Jagraon, Punjab on Dalla's directions.

NIA had registered a suo-moto case on August 20 last year against seven people, including Harwinder Singh aka Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu aka Landa, and Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla. One person, Deepak Ranga, was earlier arrested in the case by the NIA.

According to an NIA spokesperson, Khokhar was working for Dalla, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc. across international and inter-state borders in India for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.



Besides Khokhar, the NIA also arrested Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Gidderbaha, Muktsar, Punjab; Harpreet, a resident of Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, Punjab; Dalip Bishnoi, a resident of Bishanpura Abohar, Dist Fazilka, Punjab; Surinder aka Chiku Chaudhary, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana and Hari Om aka Titu, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.



While Hari Om aka Titu was arrested on Tuesday, Lakhvir Singh was nabbed a day later on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against them and their associates in August last year for allegedly attempting to motivate and recruit youth for terror activities by using social media.

They were also using social media to 'publicise' their crimes in a bid to create fear among the general public. Nine weapons were recovered from Lakhvir's possession. He is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was arrested earlier. The NIA has so far arrested nine accused, including Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Sukhpreet Singh, Bhupi Rana, Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali and Sunil Balyan, in this case.



According to the spokesperson, Surender Chaudhary and Dalip Bishnoi are known associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Canada-based criminal, Goldy Brar.

They were arrested for raising funds, recruiting youth and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This case was also registered by the NIA in August last year and 10 accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Kala Jatheri, Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Raju Basoudi, Anil Chippi, Naresh Yadav, and Shahbaz Ansari have been arrested.

The spokesperson said Surinder Chaudhry was arrested on Tuesday for attempts to murder and extortion and also faces several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. He has been involved in illegal liquor contracts, smuggling and extortion from liquor and mining contractors in Haryana and has been one of the main financers of terror-gangster syndicates.

Dalip Bishnoi, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a habitual criminal having 13 cases against him. He has been one of the main financers of this terror gang and was providing logistics support to the gangs in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The NIA investigations have also revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia and were planning their terror and criminal acts from there, in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortion. Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure.



(With inputs from agencies)

