Last rites of Afghan Sikh killed in Kabul takes place in Delhi; PM Modi expresses solidarity

The last rites of Afghan Sikh Swinder Singh who died in a Kabul Gurdwara took place in a Delhi Gurdwara on Monday. Swinder singh, along with the security guard of the Gurdwara, Ahmed Moradi, an Afghan national died on Saturday, 18th June as Islamic state terrorists attacked the famous Karte Parwan Gurdwara in the country's national capital.

During the solemn ceremony, Antim Ardas and Bhog, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, and cultural attaché Hamdullah Arbab were present.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the Afghan Sikh community saluting "your spirit of courage and resilience against the barbaric attack" describing the "terrorist assault on a place of worship and targeting of innocent civilian population" as a "ghastly act against humanity".

He offered prayers to both the victims of the terror attack.3 other members of the Afghan Sikh community were also injured in the attack. He expressed "India's solidarity with the Afghan Hindu Sikh community at this difficult moment of suffering and pain"

The Prime Minister wrote another letter to Ajmeet singh, the son of Late Swinder Singh. Paying homage to him, PM said, "he was well known among the minority communities of Afghanistan for his devotion, warmth and spirit of service", adding, "I pray to the holy Gurus to bestow strength to you and your family to bear this loss".

In the aftermath of the attack, India has given e-visas to 200 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs so that they came come to the country. Many Afghan minority groups have already made India a second home.

This is the third major attack on Sikhs in Afghanistan in the last few years. 2020 saw IS attacking Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in which 25 members of the Afghan Sikh community died. In 2018, IS attacked Sikhs in Jalalabad killing 19 members of the community including Sikh leader Awtar Singh Khalsa.

