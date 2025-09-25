/Ladakh violence over statehood: Why this union territory is central to India’s security and geopolitics |Explained

Protests in Leh over statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution spiralled into violence on September 24, leaving four people dead and several others injured. Demonstrators set a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office ablaze, and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) van was torched as police used teargas to disperse crowds. Even thought the Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta said that the overall security situation is normal now, the violence marks one of the worst episodes of unrest in Ladakh in decades, reflecting deep dissatisfaction over governance and fears of cultural and demographic marginalisation.

From Article 370 to Union Territory status

The current discontent has its roots in August 2019, when the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. This move bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature, and Ladakh without one. While many Ladakhis initially welcomed direct rule from New Delhi, the absence of legislative powers, combined with the growing demand for protections under the Sixth Schedule, has since triggered resentment. Protestors argue that Ladakh’s tribal identity, fragile ecology, and unique culture remain vulnerable without constitutional safeguards.

The borders!

Ladakh’s borders are of immense strategic importance. To the west, it faces Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit-Baltistan and the sensitive Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, is also part of this border, making it militarily crucial for India. To the north, it borders China’s Xinjiang region through Aksai Chin, which India claims but is under Chinese control; and to the east, it touches the Tibet Autonomous Region along the contested Line of Actual Control, including flashpoints like Galwan and Pangong Tso. Additionally, Pakistan’s ceding of Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 remains disputed. For India, Ladakh serves as both a security buffer and a key to Himalayan geopolitics.

Ladakh is not only a cultural crossroads but also a region of longstanding geopolitical importance. Historically, it served as a vital hub on the trans-Himalayan trade routes linking India with Tibet and Central Asia. Goods such as silk, salt, and pashmina wool moved through Leh’s bustling bazaars, enriching the region and making it a meeting point of diverse civilisations. Over centuries, the spread of Tibetan Buddhism, Mughal suzerainty, and Dogra conquest each left enduring legacies on Ladakh’s social and political fabric.

The region’s annexation by General Zorawar Singh in 1834 brought it under the Dogra kingdom of Jammu, after which it was integrated into the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Following India’s independence in 1947, Ladakh became part of the new Indian Union, though its cultural and geographic distance from Srinagar remained a source of local dissatisfaction.

The China factor and strategic relevance

Ladakh’s importance in India’s security calculus cannot be overstated. In the late 1950s, tensions with China escalated after Beijing built a road through Aksai Chin, linking Xinjiang with Tibet. The publication of a Chinese map in 1958, depicting Ladakh as part of China, further strained ties and foreshadowed the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Since then, Ladakh has remained at the heart of border disputes, with recurring stand-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Today, Ladakh’s strategic significance stems from its location at the intersection of India’s borders with China and Pakistan. The presence of the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, and the region’s proximity to the Karakoram Pass underline its military importance. At the same time, its fragile ecology and tribal demographics make the demand for constitutional protections pressing.

The recent violence reflects Ladakh’s unresolved anxieties about its political future. While New Delhi insists that the Union Territory status strengthens national security, local voices argue for statehood or inclusion in the Sixth Schedule to safeguard land rights, employment, and cultural heritage.