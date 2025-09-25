/Ladakh statehood protests: From ancient trade hub to India’s strategic union territory

In 1834, Ladakh was annexed by the Dogra rulers of Jammu under General Zorawar Singh. The region retained many of its cultural practices, as evidenced by the Sikh communities and Gurdwaras in Leh and Kargil, alongside the Zorawar Fort in Leh town. Following Indian independence in 1947, Ladakh was incorporated into the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Its strategic location along the Silk Route and borders with China and Pakistan made it a key region in India’s defence planning. Conflicts with China in 1962, and wars with Pakistan in 1971 and 1999, further underscored Ladakh’s geopolitical significance.

