New Delhi, India

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday (Dec 4) hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills saying that his country views PM Modi as one of the wisest persons globally.

Advertisment

"I would like to thank you for the invitation and also for the opportunity of meeting Prime Minister Modi, who we believe is one of the wisest persons worldwide. I am sure that the Prime Minister puts India on a better level, and I am sure that he will continue that... India is a very important partner and we count on our relationship," the visiting Foreign Minister said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya's visit to India is aimed at further boosting the diverse relationship between the two countries.

Glad to receive Foreign Minister of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region. pic.twitter.com/hR5URxPyt5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2024 ×

Advertisment

Upon arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 3), he paid a courtesy visit to PM Modi in the afternoon at his official residence which was followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

Also read: US says Bangladesh must ensure legal representation to all detainees over Hindu monk's arrest

"Glad to receive Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region," PM Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

Advertisment

The India-Kuwait ties founded on centuries of trade and cultural exchange date back to Kuwait's independence in the year 1961 when the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender.

"I think the Joint Committee will solve many issues between Kuwait and India. I think we can draw a roadmap between Kuwait and India and proceed as fast as we can," said Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

(With inputs from agencies)