New Delhi, India

A US State Department spokesperson in Washington said that Bangladesh must secure "appropriate" legal representation for all detainees, aligning with fundamental human rights principles.

This comes after the bail hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on Tuesday (Dec 4), was adjourned by a month in a Chittagong court as he did not have a counsel.

Principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that his view aligns with the United States' expectations for all governments.

"There needs to be respect for fundamental freedoms, respect for religious freedom and basic human rights," he said.

Vedant Patel emphasised that protests should always be peaceful, and during any government crackdown, it's essential that authorities respect the rule of law and protect basic human rights.

“And that’s something we will continue to emphasise.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus extended an invitation to Indian journalists to probe the accusations of persecution against Hindus and report their findings accurately.

“We are working to explain this to the Indian government and counter the misinformation,” he said.

The chief adviser further said that the concern raised by the Indian government regarding the safety of Hindus is not fact-based.

Lawyer defending detained Hindu monk ‘brutally attacked’

This comes after a lawyer of detained Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was brutally attacked in Bangladesh, a spokesperson for the Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, said Monday (Dec 2).

Chinmoy was detained by Bangladesh police on November 25 on stringent sedition charges, backed by claims that he disrespected the Bangladeshi flag while demanding safety for Hindus. An FIR was also filed against him and 18 others. He was denied bail on November 26 and sent to prison. The court is now set to hear the case on January 2 next year.

Indian political leaders have been raising concerns over the arrest of the Hindu monk and rising attacks on the Hindu community in the country.

Over the weekend, ISKCON claimed Bangladesh detained two more Hindu monks who had gone to meet Chinmoy in jail.

While ISKCON earlier said Chinmoy was not its representative in Bangladesh, the group later said in a statement it “supports his rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship”.

(With inputs from agencies)