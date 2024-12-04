Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to the foreign affairs ministry office in Dhaka on Tuesday (Dec 3). The move came a day after protesters took to the streets in Dhaka over the alleged vandalism at the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, Tripura.

Citing security concerns, Bangladesh also suspended all consular services at its mission until further notice.

A Bangladesh foreign ministry official, regarding the summoning of the Indian diplomat, said, “Verma came as he was asked to come when we conveyed him our concerns.”

Earlier, Foreign affairs adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain said that Verma was asked to visit the foreign office after the Agartala incident took place.

The Indian envoy, however, expressed Delhi's desire to build a "constant, stable, and constructive relationship" with Bangladesh emphasising that there should be no single issue that hinders the bilateral ties.

“We are willing to engage with the interim government of Bangladesh,” he told reporters emerging from the meeting with acting foreign secretary Riaz Hamidullah.

Police officers suspended and 7 people arrested

Four police officers faced action, whereas seven people were arrested over the breach of premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, said the police on Tuesday (Dec. 3).

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed' and asked to report to the police headquarters over alleged negligence while performing duty, said SP of West Tripura Kiran Kumar K as per news agency PTI.

"A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

Police launched a probe into the incident and said that the required steps would be taken as per the law, Kumar added.

MEA reacts

The Indian foreign ministry on Monday (Dec. 2) condemned the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Tripura capital Agartala, calling the incident "deeply regrettable."

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

"Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)