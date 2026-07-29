/'Kuchu Puchu' to 'Vasteguna Huiya': Gen Z terms enter Indian Parliament after student protest - WATCH

The GenZs in India went viral as they showcased their love for memes and their social media language during the recent student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi. The protest is over but the GenZ impact has taken over the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session with several Member of Parliaments (MPs) using the Gen Z terms during crucial debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. From 'FOMO' to ‘wastaguna huniya’, MPs attempted to make their speeches more attractive for the Gen Zs.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda's 'Wasteguna Huiya'

During his speech in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda used the viral phrases “Kuchu Puchu" and “Wasteguna Huiya" to target the government. Hooda mentioned the slogans uttered by the protesters to emphazise on the seriousness of the situation. He said that protesting students had placard that read: "It's my birthday today but I am here, Kuchu Puchu, resign today." He also said that the phrase “Wasteguna Huiya" was widely used by students.

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Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde focusses on 'MIA and FOMO'

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde was among the first to use the Gen Z lingo while attacking the Opposition over its July 20 protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. "I would like to sum up the Opposition's protest in Gen Z language. They were MIA (missing in action) for the first 37 days... Then came FOMO (fear of missing out)... Finally, they became 'delulu' (delusional), believing the protesting students would join them, but no one did," he said.

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BJP MP Tejasvi Surya uses ‘delulu’

During the same debate, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya continued the trend, calling the Opposition "delulu" for believing young voters had rallied behind it because of the paper leak controversy. "I want to tell the Opposition... there is no bigger delulu than this," he said, adding that students were more interested in systemic reforms than political sparring. "As they say in Gen Z language, you need to fix the source code to fix the system," Surya remarked while arguing for structural reforms in the examination process.

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BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj ‘clocked it’ to SP MP Akhilesh Yadav's viral slogan

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said: “Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution.” Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav praised the students repeating the viral slogan used by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke: “Jhukane Wala Chahiye, Sarkar Bhi Jhukti Hai.” NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule urged MPs to return to the serious discussion, but used the term ‘delulu’ targeting BJP MPs. “You too, don’t be in delulu that the youth are with you."

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advice to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra didn't use a GenZ lingo but had an advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent Instagram reels, suggesting that he change the “angle of his heart, not that of the camera" to win back Gen Z.“If you want to win back the confidence of Gen Z, making videos from different camera angles will not work."