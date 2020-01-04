Kota infant deaths: 'Action being taken against those at fault,' says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday said that the Rajasthan government is taking against those responsible that lead to the death of over 100 infants in a hospital in Kota district.

"The government is focussed and various steps are being taken by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Action is being taken against those who were at fault. They are also being punished," Rawat told ANI.

Health minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has been denying negligence on part of state machinery over the deaths of children in Kota.

The Congress leader said that BJP had over the last five years destroyed the medical facilities in the state and his party is improving it now.

The death toll of infants in the J K Lone hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district has mounted to 105.

According to officials, the children have died at the hospital in over a month's time.

The Congress-led government has been facing the ire over the deaths due to alleged unhygienic conditions of the district hospital.

A three-member state government committee of doctors, which was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, had found that the hospital is short of beds and requires improvements.

