/Kishtwar cloudburst death toll rises to 60: PM Modi calls J&K CM to take stock of situation

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah today confirmed that 60 people have been killed while over 100 have been injured in the Kishtwar cloudburst incident. According to the Chief Minister, Dozens of people are still missing in the area.

NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police are carrying out a massive relief and rescue operation in the area. The civil administration, along with the civilian population, has also reached the spot and helped in the relief operation. Omar Abdullah has also sought an investigation into the incident, saying there was already a weather advisory in place across the region.

Omar also received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a review of the relief and rescue operation in the Kishtwar area.

“I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government,” said Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Omar Abdullah government today had decided that no cultural events or At home High Tea will be hosted anywhere in the Union Territory. At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Omar Abdullah presided over the Independence Day function and only hoisted the National Flag and March Past.

The central government has spoken to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir regarding any help required for the relief and rescue operation. “Rescue & Relief Operations at Chashoti are in full swing. Men & machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed. Briefed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue & relief Ops by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance. I want to assure all the affected families that the Govt stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis. The Air Force has also been alerted for evacuation. I am constantly monitoring the situation,” LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor is constantly monitoring the situation. He has directed the officials of Civil Administration, Police, Army, NDRF and State Disaster Response Forces to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected persons.

The Indian Army has pushed in more soldiers for the rescue and relief in the region. The Indian Army said, “Relief operations continue in full swing. Over 5 columns of 60 personnel each and medical detachments of @Whiteknight IA, are on ground, working tirelessly in consonance with #JKP, #SDRF and other civilian agencies to save lives & assist those in need. Search for missing underway with medical aid & support reaching affected families. Relief operations continue.”