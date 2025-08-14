LOGIN
Kishtwar cloudburst death toll rises to 46; what happened during temple festival

Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 22:25 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 22:25 IST
A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Photograph: (ANI)

Kishtwar cloudburst: PM Narendra Modi said all assistance will be provided to the authorities.

At least 46 peoplewere killed and scores were injured after acloudburst triggered flash floodsin a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. At least 167 people were pulled out of the rubble in the district's Chositi village; 38 of them are in critical condition. The death toll might rise, said officials.

The incident took place between 12 noon and 1 pm. A crowd had gathered near the Machail Mata temple for a religious event when the cloudburst occurred. The village is around 90 kilometers away from Kishtwar.

The cloudbursts occurredover a community kitchen, which was reportedly packed with devotees. Several structures were washed away.

Visuals showed water carrying rubble and washing away houses, shops, and other structures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway.Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," the prime minister said.

Army, NDRF, and other agencies are carrying out the rescue and relief operation.

LG Manoj Sinha's office said that men and machinery have been put at the site.

"Other teams have also been rushed and briefed by the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue & relief Ops by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance," the LG Office added.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar as "grim".

