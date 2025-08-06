/What is a cloudburst and why are they more frequent and devastating than ever? The climate change connection you should know

There is growing scientific evidence that climate change is contributing to the increasing frequency and intensity of cloudbursts. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, nearly 7 per cent more for every 1°C rise in temperature. This can lead to more powerful convective storms. The changing monsoon patterns and warming oceans, which result from climate change, are also altering regional weather systems, especially in South Asia. While not every cloudburst can be directly linked to climate change, the broader pattern of intensifying extreme rainfall events is consistent with climate predictions.

