/Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar triggers flash floods, at least 10 feared dead

A cloudburst has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Chositi in Kishtwar district triggering flash floods in the area. At least 10 persons are feared dead in the cloudburst, according to preliminary reports. The incident happened en route Machail Mata Yatra.

Army, NDRF and SDRF officials have been rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.



"Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," wrote Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma and is keeping an eye on the operations.