Kid complains of rashes in Uttar Pradesh; samples sent for monkeypox testing

Reports claim a five-year-old girl in India's Uttar Pradesh state is being tested for monkeypox after she complained of itches and rashes in her body.

The case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad area, newswire ANI reported. India hasn't reported any monkeypox cases so far.

The health officer said it is a "precautionary measure" since the girl has no health issues and hasn't travelled anywhere in the past month.

The sample of the girl has been sent for testing. India's health ministry has issued specific guidelines on managing the monkeypox virus in order to ensure preparedness nationwide.

The health ministry had issued detailed guidelines to identify and confirm monkeypox cases as over 500 cases were detected in non-endemic countries worldwide.

The guidelines said if a person is suspected with the infection, they would have a history of travel to the affected countries in the last 21 days. The suspected case will be confirmed after a PCR test or genetic sequencing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

India's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been put on alert over the monkeypox outbreak in different parts of the country including skin and paediatric clinics.

The guidelines also require authorities to keep an eye on travellers and to detect symptoms of the virus including details on treating skin lesions and dehydration.

