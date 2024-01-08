Khan tried talking to Modi post-Pulwama but Indian PM refused: Report

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that saw 40 Indian security personnel getting killed in 2019, then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan tried having conversation with Indian PM Narendra Modi at midnight, but the latter refused, says a book written by former Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria, as reported by The Times of India.

The report, which describes Pakistan as "spooked" due to tough Indian stance, says that Pakistan's then-high commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood, who was in Islamabad at the time, rang up Bisaria at midnight on February 27, 2019. This was the first of the two nights Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was in Pakistani custody after a clash between Indian and Pakistani fighter jets. The Pakistani high commissioner was trying to diffuse the situation by trying to facilitate a conversation between Imran Khan and PM Modi. The latter reportedly 'declined' to have any such conversation.

What happened that night and in the following days has now been penned by Bisaria in his upcoming book Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship Between India and Pakistan.

"India's coercive diplomacy had been effective, India's expectations of Pakistan and world had been clear, backed by credible resolve to escalate the crisis," says Bisaria in his book as quoted by The Times Of India.

In the book, Bisaria reportedly also says that India had missiles aimed at Pakistan after the horrific Pulwama terror attack. India had not sid officially that such a situation was indeed present at the time.