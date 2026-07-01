The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal entered another significant phase on Wednesday (July 1) as Pune Rural Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events, while his lawyer questioned the strength of the prosecution's case in court. As part of the ongoing investigation, police escorted Chetan to the fort where Agarwal allegedly died last month. Investigators recreated the crime scene and carried out a gait analysis to examine Chetan's movements and compare them with evidence collected during the probe.

The exercise forms part of the police's effort to reconstruct the events leading up to Agarwal's death and corroborate forensic and electronic evidence.

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Meanwhile, Chetan Chaudhary's lawyer, Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, argued before the court that the investigation has failed to specifically establish his client's alleged role in the crime.

According to the defence, Chetan's name appears only twice across the First Information Report (FIR) and the police remand reports. The first reference relates to the deceased allegedly mentioning Chetan's name to his father before his death, while the second is based on a suspicion that Chetan committed the offence. The defence further argued that beyond these references, neither the FIR nor the remand reports assign any specific overt act to Chetan. Instead, the investigation documents repeatedly refer to "the accused" collectively without clearly distinguishing his individual role.

Advocate Uttarwar also informed the court that the defence has sought permission to meet Chetan in custody to understand his version of events before making detailed submissions. He maintained that investigators have yet to clarify exactly what role Chetan allegedly played.

With the current police custody of both accused set to end on July 3, the defence has indicated it will oppose any request for further custodial interrogation.

It argues that the investigation requiring police custody is substantially complete and that both accused should instead be remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Yerwada Central Prison.

The prosecution, however, is expected to seek additional police custody, citing the need to analyse digital, forensic and technical evidence. Investigators are examining deleted WhatsApp chats, mobile phone records and other electronic data while attempting to establish the sequence of events before Agarwal's death. Police have also reconstructed the crime scene multiple times as part of their effort to verify statements made by the accused.