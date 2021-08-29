Kerala reports over 30,000 COVID-19 cases; night curfew to be imposed

Kerala on Saturday recorded over 30,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 39,77,572.

There were 153 deaths reported in the 24 hours in the state with the total fatalities due to the virus rising to 20,466.

Thrissur district reported the highest number of cases followed by Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The state recorded 31,265 COVID-19 on Saturday even as the positivity rate dipped to 18.67 per cent from 19.22 compared to Friday.

The Kerala government had earlier declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of the virus. The night curfew will be enforced from 10pm to 6am.

Authorities had last month relaxed restrictions in the state for a few days due to festivals, since then the state has reportedly recorded over 20,000 COVID-19 cases each day.

"In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state chief minister informed that over 10 million people in Kerala have received the first dose of vaccine with over 57 per cent of the population having received the first dose and over 20 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The government said it has increased oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators in hospitals amid a spike in COVID-19 cases with oxygen facilities also being arranged for children.

(With inputs from Agencies)

