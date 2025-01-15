Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have arrested 49 men on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old girl over five years. The victim, a sportswoman, had earlier told the police that she was sexually abused by 62 people since she was 13 years old. Four of the alleged rapists are minors, suggest media reports.

44 arrested, 30 FIRs registered

Police officials have identified 58 of the 62 accused. Some of the accused they said are minors, and two are absconding and have moved abroad.

"Forty-nine people have been taken into custody," Pathanamthitta district Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandakumar S told AFP.

"We have identified the remaining 14 and they would be arrested soon," said Nandakuma.

Meanwhile, DIG S Ajeetha Begum, who is overseeing the investigation, as per PTI reported that 30 FIRs have already been registered in connection to the case.

The FIRs have been filed under India's POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

"Two of the accused are absconding. They are abroad at present. We are considering issuing Look out Circulars for them. We are also planning to issue a Red Corner notice for them through Interpol," the DIG told media, adding that 13 more are to be arrested.

"We are searching for their locations. They will be arrested soon. A foolproof and scientific investigation will be carried out by the SIT. We will not spare any of the accused. There will be no compromise. We will bring all of them before the law," she said.

Horrifying details emerge

The case came to light during a gender awareness counselling session conducted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Pathanamthitta where the victim's teachers mentioned changes in her behaviour. During the session, the girl as per reports narrated the story of one of the gang rapes she had endured, revealing the gory details.

In a preliminary statement to the police, the Kerala teen, as per reports named 40 people who assaulted her. The girl who didn't have a mobile phone of her own had saved their numbers on her father's cellphone.

She revealed that the abuse began after a neighbour allegedly raped her at the age of 13, and her assaulters included friends, coaches and senior sportsmen. Local media reports suggest four of her abusers were minors. A SIT has been formed to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident.

