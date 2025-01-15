The famous centuries-old bull-taming tradition, the Jallikattu festival, commenced on Tuesday (Jan 14) in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, marking the start of the state’s Pongal celebrations.

The world-renowned event sees the participation of 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers in the contest where participants attempt to subdue bulls by grabbing their hump.

However, this year a tragic incident was witnessed where a young bull tamer lost his life. Despite safety measures, the event has raised concerns about the welfare of both participants and the bulls.

What is “Jalikattu”? How is it celebrated?

Jallikattu originates back to ancient times, an integral part of Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, and has so many twists that it remains an important cultural inheritance of Tamils. The significance comes by Tamil words, is that "jali" (coins) and "kattu" (tied) are the tying of coins to the bulls' horns.

This special event is celebrated on the third day of the Pongal festival, called "Mattu Pongal, meanwhile celebrating collective journeys to witness the fury and the bravery of bulls and lad participants. The sport involved is known for its festivity, as well as criticism; it is also highly controversial due to concerns over animal cruelty and participant safety.

VIDEO | Visuals of bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/SOaNNupKws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2024

A bull is then let loose between the people, and they try to hold onto the hump of the running bull. Qualifying bulls should be of breeds like Pulikulam and Kangayam. Those bulls that do the most bullfighting are handed over to eager bull owners as part of the celebration. As part of the celebration, the best bull and bull tamer are awarded.

Tragic incident amidst celebrations

The event took a dreadful turn when a 22-year-old bull tamer, B Naveen Kumar, was fatally gored by a bull, an officer said on Tuesday. 75 others are said to be injured, out of which 30 sustained grievous injuries as reported by ANI. 1,100 bulls and 800 bull tamers were registered in Avaniyapuram for the event.

Visuals of the Jallikattu competition being held in Suriyur, Trichy district, with 775 bulls participating Photograph: (PTI)

According to Madurai district collector MS Sangeetha, "The bull punctured his lungs, and he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.”

Madurai District Collector Sangeetha Photograph: (ANI)

Following this, 75 people were injured during the event, although their conditions were reported as stable. The authorities assured that all necessary precautions were in place, including 2,000 police personnel, drones, and medical teams. However, such incidents continue to fuel the debate over the sport’s safety.

Celebrated tradition or animal cruelty?

The festival is celebrated as a display of Tamilian courage and reverence for bulls. Jallikattu has a historical heritage of recognition mixed with the strength and bravery values among citizens of Tamil Nadu. Animal rights groups have taken a serious view of Jallikattu. They argue that the sport subjects the bulls to unnecessary stress and harm.

In places like Chennai, people mistreat bulls by rubbing chilies into their eyes and misbehaving with their noses so that they become enraged and people can enjoy watching them in fights. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), therefore, has banned Jallikattu and encourages people to fight the assaults in this area.

They stated the problem in 2006 when a Jallikuttu spectator was killed and welfare associations raised lawsuits against Jallikuttu. In 2014, the Supreme Court banned the tradition, and it was seen that all over Tamil Nadu, protests broke out. However, the ban was lifted in 2009 once the Tamil Nadu Regulation of the Jallikattu Act was sanctioned.

Legal and political battle

The legal controversy surrounding Jallikattu intensified when the Supreme Court ruled against state-sponsored Jallikattu regulation in Tamil Nadu in 2014. In January 2016, the ban was lifted through a notification from the Union Ministry of Environment, which was then opposed by animal protection groups such as AWBI and PETA. No specific decision has been made, though the litigation is still on in courts while the state continues to defend Jallikattu as an important part of Tamil culture.

(With inputs from agencies)