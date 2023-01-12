Jallikattu 2023 Date: Check history, significance, important facts, bulls & their owners; all you need to know

Jallikattu, a traditional Hindu festival and an essential part of Tamil culture, is a practice by peasants to safeguard their pure-bred, indigenous bulls. Since cow breeding has increasingly become an artificial process, bulls are typically used for farming and meat. But Jallikattu provides peasants and farmers with an opportunity to preserve the indigenous breed of bulls. Jallikattu is a combination of the terms "calli" (coins) and "kattu," which means "a bundle of coins tied to the bull's horns" (knot). Taking this bundle off the animal's head used to earn the tamer money or silver in the past.

Jallikattu 2023 Date

Jallikattu in 2023 will be held between January 15 and 17 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. The festival is celebrated prominently in three villages: Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur. Avaniyapuram will host Jallikattu on January 15, Palamedu on January 16, and Alanganallur on January 17.

Jallikattu: history and significance

The National Museum in New Delhi has an Indus Valley culture seal depicting the practice, and a cave artwork of a man attempting to tame a bull is thought to be over 2500 years old. Jallikattu is the traditional method used by the peasant culture to protect its indigenous, pure-bred bulls. Among the well-known indigenous cow varieties used in Jallikattu are Umbalachery, Bargur, Pulikulam, Kangayam, and Malai Maadu. Locals hold high regard for exceptional breeders of these animals. Jallikattu is said to have originated during the Tamil Classical Era, which lasted from 400 to 100 BC. A man in command of a bull is said to be depicted in cave art dating back 2500 years. There are references to people watching and participating in Jalikattu, one of the most important Tamil classical epics. Pidithal Pollerudhu, Pidithal Madu, and Yeruthazhuvuthal are other names for Jallikuttu.

Bulls participating in Jallikattu and their owners

As per a Times of India report, about 4500 bull owners and 2000 bull tamers have registered for participating in the Jallikattu 2023 festival. As per the sources, the list will soon be shortlisted and a finalised version will soon be updated.

Important facts about Jallikattu