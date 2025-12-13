/Kerala local body polls: BJP scripts history as it wins Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ends LDF's 45-year rule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a major win in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending a 45-year dominance of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The NDA secured 50 of the 101 wards, leaving the LDF with just 29 seats. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) managed to win 19, while two seats went to Independents, and polling in one ward was canceled after the death of a candidate.

This result marks a major shift in the political dynamics of the state capital, with the NDA now in a position to form the next corporation administration. The BJP’s success is especially notable as Thiruvananthapuram is the stronghold of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, further highlighting the scale of the BJP’s breakthrough in Kerala. In another key result, the NDA also gained control of the Tripunithura Municipality, which had been ruled by the LDF. The NDA won 21 of the 53 seats, narrowly defeating the LDF, which secured 20 seats. The UDF, once a dominant force in the municipality, finished third with 12 seats. This marks the first time the BJP has gained control of the Tripunithura Municipal Council, signaling a shift in voter sentiment in this region as well.

Additionally, the NDA managed to hold on to its grip in the Palakkad Municipality, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 25 seats. The UDF took 18, and the LDF was left with just 9 seats. This win solidifies Palakkad as one of the BJP's most significant urban strongholds in Kerala.

The Kerala local body elections, held over two phases on December 9 and December 11, saw a high voter turnout of 73.69%. The results are expected to influence political strategies ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with the BJP’s urban success likely to reshape party dynamics in the state. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the results, acknowledging the historic victory of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram. He congratulated the UDF for its performance while also respecting the BJP’s gains, stressing the democratic process and the people's mandate.