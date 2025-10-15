/Kerala hijab row: State govt slams Catholic school, backs students right to religion - What happened so far

Kerala’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday (Oct 15) intervened in a dispute at a school in Kochi, where an eighth-grade Muslim girl was asked to remove her hijab. The school, run by a Christian organisation, had declared two holidays following tensions between the school authorities and the student’s parents over the headscarf issue. After an inquiry by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education revealed serious lapses by St Rita's Public School, Kochi. Sivankutty directed the institution to allow the student to continue her education wearing the hijab, explaining that denying the girl her religious freedom violates the rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression under the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Sivankutty said that the management of St. Rita’s Public School at Palluruthyhad “violated the fundamental rights” of a girl. “The school can decide the design and colour of its students’ uniform. However, it has no right to infringe on the students’ constitutional rights. The government has asked the school management to render an explanation without delay. Consequent action, if any, would depend on the school’s clarification”, he added.

