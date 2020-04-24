Kerala CM requests PM to help bring back the remains of NKRs who died due to non-COVID reasons in GUlf countries.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in bringing back bodies of the Keralites who died in Gulf countries of reasons other than COVID-19 infection.

"I would like to draw your attention to the grievances received from Non-resident Keralites Associations (NRKs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the delay caused in bringing home the mortal remains of NRKs who had expired due to reasons other than the COVID-19 infection," read the letter by the CM.

"It is learnt that a clearance certificate from the Indian Embassies is required to process the application of bringing home the mortal remains of the dead. The Embassies are insisting on the production of a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), New Delhi," it read.

The letter also pointed out that according to a notification by the government, no such certificate is needed to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased who died due to reasons other than coronavirus.

"To enable to bring back the bodies of the NRIs whose deaths occurred due to reasons other than COVID-19 infection, without necessary procedural hassles, I request your kind intervention," read the letter further.

The bodies are now being brought back to the country in cargo planes as passenger flights have been halted due to lockdown restrictions.

"They are already under tremendous stress and anxiety due to the lockdown imposed in those countries and the consequent stoppage of international flights", he said.

Meanwhile, 324 out of a total of 447 coronavirus cases have recovered, with only three reported deaths. The chief minister has asked the health officials to conduct more tests in the state.