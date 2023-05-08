Kerala boat capsize kills 22; Indian Navy deploys two helos and 15 divers

The Indian Navy has deployed two Chetak helicopters along with 15 naval search and rescue divers to the Poorappura river in Tirur, Malappuram district, Kerala, the accident site where 22 lives have been lost in a tourist boat capsize. The Navy helicopters and divers are the latest to be pressed into action and they will further enhance the ongoing search and rescue efforts being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force and authorities from the Kerala Government etc.

However, there is not much clarity on how many people were on board this ill-fated ferry and this poses a major challenge for the authorities involved in the search and rescue efforts.

Around 7 pm Sunday, 'Atlantic', an illegal tourist ferry that carried around 40 persons capsized a few hundred meters from the estuary, where the Poorappura River meets the Arabian Sea. #IndianNavy deploys 2xChetak helos and 15 search & rescue divers (with diving gear, related equipment) to the boat accident site in #Malappuram #kerala



Multiple helo sorties planned



So far- 22 lives lost; 10 hospitalised; few suspected missing @DefencePROkochi @IN_HQSNC pic.twitter.com/DJ4UR2Sv2g — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) May 8, 2023 × Serious lapses and violations have been observed in the operation of this illegal ferry. As per rules, such tourist ferries are meant to operate only until 5 pm, but this ill-fated ferry operated well after 6:30 pm. The boat is said to have been capable of carrying only 20 people, but carried almost twice as many and did not provide life jackets to those on board.

Initial reports indicate that the ferry had capsized owing to overcrowding. As the capsize took place after sunset hour, rescue operations were challenging in the night hours.

The vessel is said to be a fishing boat that was not originally meant to ferry passengers, but it was modified and used as a tourist ferry, without necessary approvals and licences. It is reported that the vessel was enclosed in a glass casing and did not have necessary emergency exits, thus making it near-impossible for those trapped to escape from the capsized vessel. Authorities say that the owner of the vessel is absconding.

The first responders to this accident were the local people and fishermen and they were soon joined in by state authorities including Police, Fire and Rescue teams etc. As per the latest information, 22 persons have died in this accident and 10 of them are hospitalized. In a tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence to the bereaved families and also announced ex-gratia of Rs.2lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased.

A day of mourning is being observed in Kerala on Monday. Given the blatant lapses and rule violations that led to the mishap, the Kerala Chief Minister announced that there would be a Judicial probe into the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs.10lakhs for each of the bereaved families.

