Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday (Feb 2), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to deceive residents of Delhi's slums by offering them a sum of Rs 3,000 ($34.59) and falsely promising that they can cast their votes from the comfort of their own homes through the Election Commission.

Kejriwal said, "Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis. Their (BJP) party is going door to door and asking the people living there--take Rs 3,000, and the Election Commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this. This is a conspiracy to trap you."

He then urged the citizens to beware of such a scam stating that he "could not sleep" after learning about the alleged plot.

"I am your big brother, I couldn't sleep last night. I suggest you not to fall for the trap--otherwise, if you vote for them and get your finger inked, they will put a case against you and arrest you," the AAP supremo claimed.

He then said that if the BJP was offering people money for free, they should take it but not vote for the saffron party.

"If they are giving you money for free, take it, but don't vote for them," he added.

The AAP chief alleged that if BJP won the elections and came to power in the national capital, they would demolish slum settlements.

"Even if by mistake, the BJP government comes, they (BJP) will remove jhuggis. In Mumbai, they have given Dharavi--Asia's largest slum--to one of their friends," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner accusing BJP workers of intimidating and harassing his party's workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency

In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

PM Modi takes dig at Kejriwal's AAP ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (Feb 2), took a swipe at AAP referring to its symbol stating that with the members of the party exiting, the party was staring at its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai" which roughly translates to "parts of the broomstick are splintering," he said.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, PM Modi, while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram, likened the changing weather to the promise of a "new spring of development" for the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)