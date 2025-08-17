/Kathua cloudburst: Railway operations affected after bridge floods; J&K CM announces ex-gratia

At least seven people were killed, while several others were injured in two incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Following the cloudburst, the Rail operations in certain sections were affected, causing temporary disruptions due to heavy rainfall. The authorities are taking necessary measures to restore normalcy in the area while ensuring safety.

Uchit Singhal, Sr DCM Jammu Division of Northern Railway, said in a statement that heavy rains have resulted in water going beyond the danger level at Bridge-43 between Kathua and Budhi. As a result, the train movement on the up line has been temporarily suspended, and up trains are being operated via a temporary single line on the down line track.

“Multiple calls are being received with respect to track damage. It is to clarify that due to heavy rains, water is flowing above the danger level through Br-43 between Kathua and Budhi. In the wake of this, temporarily till the water level subsides, up-line movement has been suspended and in the meantime, up trains are being moved via a temporary single line through the DN line track. A few trains have been short-terminated and short-originated, including the cancellation of local passenger trains. Details will be shared shortly,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation, adding that rescue and relief operations are being undertaken by the local administration. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed to the site.

Four people died due to flooding triggered by the cloudburst in Jodh Ghati, while two lost their lives in a landslide in Janglote.

CM announces ex-gratia