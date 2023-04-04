Kashmir's higher reaches receive fresh snowfall; avalanche hits Zojila

The Higher reaches in Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall today, areas like Gurez in North Kashmir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir are again covered in a white layer of snow. The change in weather also resulted in an Avalanche in Zojila area of Central Kashmir.

The MeT department has predicted intermittent precipitation and thunderstorms to continue at most places of Kashmir and at isolated places of Jammu till April 06.

Srinagar Leh National Highway was closed for traffic after an avalanche hit the Zojila area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The avalanche hit the Panimatha and Kai-Pathri of Zojila pass after the fresh snowfall in the higher reaches. The government has pushed machinery for clearing of the highway.

''Fresh snowfall was witnessed in the upper areas of Kashmir Valley including Gurez, Zojila and Pir Panjal range. Two snow avalanches hit the Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass due to which the road connecting Kargil and Leh with Srinagar has been closed for traffic.

Officials said that BRO teams have started the snow clearance operation

The traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was briefly halted due to the multiple mudslides in Ramban area. The highway was cleared, and traffic was restored.

The MeT Department has also advised the farmers to avoid spraying of Orchards till April 6 and maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields. Meanwhile, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.9°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.