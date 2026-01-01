/Kashmir Valley welcomes 2026 with surge in tourists, renewed optimism

It is the very first day of 2026, and the entire Kashmir Valley is filled with cheer as thousands of tourists ushered in the New Year across different parts of the region. Popular destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg witnessed an overwhelming influx of visitors, while Srinagar too was abuzz with tourists, reflecting the festive spirit throughout the Valley.

Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake came alive as hundreds of shikaras, carrying tourists from across the country and around the world, glided across its waters. After a prolonged lull since April 2025, the long-missing buzz has finally returned, signalling that the tourism industry is back on track.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has been continuously organising multiple celebrations and cultural events across key tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg to attract more visitors to the Kashmir Valley. Several visitors remarked that they had never witnessed a place as breathtakingly beautiful as Kashmir Valley, highlighting the destination’s unmatched charm and growing appeal.

“We are truly enjoying our time in the Kashmir Valley. We visited Gulmarg yesterday, and today we are on Srinagar’s Dal Lake, it’s absolutely beautiful. The weather is wonderful, the people are incredibly friendly, and we feel completely safe here. They treat you like family, and we can even move around freely at night.” said Arjun Ram, Tourist.

The tourists enjoying the beauty of Dal Lake on the very first day of the new year were mesmerised by the winter wonderland. “We had expected to see fewer tourists here, but to our surprise, the experience has been wonderful. The facilities provided by the government and tourism stakeholders are excellent, and the support we received has been remarkable. The hospitality here is unmatched, I truly love Kashmir. We travelled to many places and were delighted throughout our visit. As we step into the New Year, we only wish for peace for our country.” said Salim Khan, Tourist.