/Kashmir valley sees massive public donation drive for Iran amid ongoing conflict

A remarkable wave of public solidarity is sweeping across the Kashmir Valley, where thousands of residents have come forward to donate cash and valuables for the people of Iran in the aftermath of recent conflict in the region.

Donation centres have been set up across all districts of the Kashmir division, with many collection points organized in Shia Imam Barah’s. From urban hubs to remote villages, contributions have been pouring in from every nook and corner of the Kashmir Division.

Residents including men and women alike have donated generously, offering not only cash and bank cheques but also gold and silver jewellery, copper utensils, and even children’s piggy banks.

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“People have gathered here in large numbers, and it’s not just the Shia community, the Sunni community is also showing strong support for Iran. This is not about politics; it is purely a humanitarian effort. Many feel that other countries have not done enough, so this is our way of contributing. We may not be able to help in other ways, but through these donations, we want to show that the people of Kashmir stand with the people of Iran.” Said Aiman Zehra, A Local.

Many Kashmiris, particularly from the Shia community, cite cultural and religious ties with Iran as a motivating factor. Additionally, the presence of Kashmiri students studying in Iranian institutions has further strengthened these bonds.

“We are witnessing an overwhelming response from every corner of the Kashmir Valley. Iran has suffered significant destruction due to the ongoing war, and on humanitarian grounds, we are doing whatever we can from here. Donations are coming in the form of cash, copper items, gold jewellery, and more. Even small children are contributing with their piggy banks. So far, contributions worth around 500 crore Indian rupees have been collected, and the drive is continuing.” Said Kifayat Hussain Khan, A local.

Community groups, including members of the Sunni community, have also extended significant support to the initiative. While there are no official figures, organisers estimate that donations could have already reached around 500 crore Indian rupees, with contributions continuing to rise.

“Anyone who values humanity will stand with the people of Iran. This is not about divisions between Shia and Sunni communities; we are all coming together for this cause. At this moment, unity matters more than anything else. It is inspiring to see young children bringing their piggy banks to donate. This effort goes beyond any one community; it reflects a collective will to help.”said

Irfan Ahmad Gojri, a local.

The donation campaign follows a period of unrest in the Valley after the killing of the Supreme Leader of Iran which had triggered widespread protests. Authorities had imposed restrictions in several areas at the time. However, as tensions eased, the focus of public expression appears to have shifted from protests to humanitarian assistance.

Organisers say the primary goal of the campaign is to assist civilians affected by the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.