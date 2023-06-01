Kashmir tourism at peak as 15-degree temperature becomes key attraction for visitors

It's June and the maximum temperature during the day in Kashmir Valley is still around 15 degrees, for the people living in the valley it seems the winter is yet to leave while the tourists coming from across India and the world are saying it is no less than a heaven.

Kashmir Valley has been witnessing rains, cloudy skies, and temperatures way below normal in the month of June. Met department says the temperature is around 10-11 degrees below the normal temperature.

Also Read | Highly-decorated Australian soldier loses case against media giants amidst grave war crimes allegations

And while the whole of India is reeling under severe heat wave conditions, the tourists visiting the valley are enjoying the cold weather. The maximum temperature in the valley these days is around 15 degrees, and it is making the tourists very happy.

''I am feeling so happy and as If I am in mini Switzerland. I have always seen this in photos and videos and now seeing it in real life is amazing. The climate is so beautiful, In my city of Udaipur, the climate is so hot and there is a heat wave and we have come here to witness amazing weather. I love it, '' said Yaksha Sheth, a Tourist from Udaipur.

India's other states like Rajasthan, Chennai, UP and MP are under an intense heat wave and people from these states mostly are visiting the Kashmir Valley numbering in thousands.

''It's very hot in Chennai and it's the rainy season in the Valley and we are finding this very beautiful. It's so amazing and we are enjoying it the most in the mesmerising valley. We couldn't do the Gondola ride in Gulmarg as we wanted to see the ice as well. But we have been having a lot of fun. The weather is so pleasant. The schools have been closed all over India and people are coming here to witness the beautiful weather, '' said Neetu, a tourist from Chennai.

Watch | Singer Sia reveals Autism diagnosis, reflects on personal journey | Details × Thousands of tourists from across India and the world are in Kashmir Valley visiting the famous hill stations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. The tour operators in the Valley are getting more queries from the visitors from across as the weather plays the main attraction.

''The present climate, Kashmir is always known for such weather. And people love to come here during this type of environment and climate. We were having this type of climate decades ago and now after years we are witnessing such weather again. It's been raining and snowing in the upper reaches. So many tourists are already here on their vacations, they are going to Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg and they are also promoting Kashmir themselves via social media and word of mouth. They are tempting others to come to Kashmir. It's a heat wave across the country and we are wearing jackets, so tourists are loving this weather. We are getting more queries and this weather will help us get more tourists, '' said Manzoor Pakhtoon, Tour Operator.