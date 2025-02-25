The MeT department in Jammu and Kashmir has predicted a fresh spell of snowfall across various divisions of the Valley over the next three days. Kashmir Valley has been witnessing a major dry spell during the winter months of January and February.

The wet spell across the region will bring a lot of cheer and relief among the people of the Valley. Multiple water bodies and springs had dried up due to no precipitation in the region.

January and February 2025 received negligible precipitation, leading to the drying up of water bodies and glaciers and also causing rampant forest fires.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir had to postpone the Khelo India Winter Games due to insufficient snow in the Ski Resort Gulmarg.

“It’s already predicted that we will experience a wet spell, most likely from 25th to 28th February. At a few places tonight, moderate to heavy snow is expected, particularly over north and Central Kashmir. On 27 and 28, there might be moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly over south Kashmir and a few higher reaches of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal. A few places might witness very heavy snowfall. During the same period, light snowfall is expected over the plains of south Kashmir also and at a few places in Central Kashmir, said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT.

A dry Chillai Kalan

Global warming is impacting the weather patterns of Jammu and Kashmir drastically. With January 2025 being one of the driest 'Chillai Kalan' in many decades, the water bodies across the Kashmir division are drying up and are a cause for concern for summers. The MeT department and experts say the next three days of wet spell are going to be extremely important for replenishing the water bodies of the Valley.

The Met Department has advised people to halt farming activities for the next one week. The tourists are also advised to accordingly plan their travels.

“Jammu region mostly rains are expected during next couple of days. Travellers and tourists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and have to follow traffic advisory. Farmers should stop spraying of fertilisers etc for the next week,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT.

Areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg tourist destinations are also expected to receive fresh snowfall which will help the tourism to pick up again.