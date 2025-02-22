The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley have been covered with a white blanket of snow and the winter activities are at their peak in North Kashmir's Gurez area of Bandipora District. Cricket enthusiasts from the Gurez area aren’t giving up playing cricket despite heaps of snow and minus-degree temperatures. These local cricket lovers from the bordering village of Gurez have started a cricket tournament on the ice pitch surrounded by the snowclad mountains.

It has become an annual event in the Gurez Valley to hold the Ice Cricket Tournament during winter. The event became a hit a few years ago after videos of the tournament went viral on social media. International cricket players from across the world have appreciated and shared the photos and videos on their social media handles. Gurez has received heaps of snow this year which has generally led to the shutting of roads leading from Srinagar to Gurez.

The tournament is organised by the Indian Army every year to promote tourism and winter activities in the Gurez area which is generally cut off during the winters.

''The tournament has been organised by the Indian Army here. Locals also organise it as well. If the government also held such activities, then Gurez would be promoted as a tourism destination. It's always the Indian Army which helps us to organise such events. We want the government to also support such activities so that this place gets more tourism and promotion,'' said Zakir Hussain, a local.

Gurez receives heavy snowfall, cutting it off

Gurez generally remains cut off for months from the rest of Kashmir Valley and the country due to heavy snow accumulation in the region. But that does not dampen the spirit of the locals as the Indian Army has started many winter sports activities in the region. A ski training workshop for the local youth was organised by the Indian Army as well.

The Youth of the Gurez region is extremely happy and thankful to the Indian Army for organising such events where not only are these youngsters trained, but also help promote the region so that more and more people visit the area.

''Indian Army organises these events to engage youth in such events. We are very thankful to them for it and They also keep prize money to help the youngsters of the area. We hope that more and more such activities are held in the area so that Gurez becomes a tourist attraction,'' said Zahid Ahmad, a local.

The Indian Army promotes such activities in these areas with the aim that these winter sports activities will explore local talent & develop skills in citizens to boost tourism and recreational opportunities in the region.