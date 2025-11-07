/Kashmir’s women cricketers shine in celebration of unity and empowerment

The Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Women’s Premier League (KWPL) 2025 drew to a triumphant close in Baramulla, capping a vibrant week that celebrated women’s cricket, fostered unity, and championed empowerment across the Valley. The league, honouring India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, the late Gen Bipin Rawat fielded 16 teams: eight professional and eight amateur. Jointly backed by the Indian Army, Baramulla Cricket Forum, and District Administration, the event underscored a shared resolve to advance peace, nurture talent, and foster inclusion through the power of sport.

In the Professional League final, the Anantnag Rebels clinched the title with a thrilling victory over Game Swingers Baramulla. Rubiya of the Rebels earned Player of the Tournament honors for her stellar all-round displays.

In the Amateur League, AGS Uri claimed the trophy after defeating Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla, with Sania Rashid named Player of the Tournament for her standout contributions.

The finals and awards ceremony were graced by Maj Gen Paranvir Singh Punia, SM, VSM, GOC Dagger Division; Minga Sherpa, IAS, DC Baramulla; and Gurinderpal Singh, IPS, SSP Baramulla. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Khaliq Wani, Chairman of the Baramulla Cricket Forum, declared: “The Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial KWPL has captured the true spirit of Kashmir, resilient, united, and brimming with promise. The passion and skill of these young women signal a vibrant future for sports in the Valley.”