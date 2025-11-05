/Fresh snowfall blankets Kashmir's higher reaches; Mughal road closed for safety

Fresh snowfall swept across Gulmarg and other high-altitude areas of Kashmir on Tuesday evening, transforming the Valley into a winter wonderland and prompting the temporary closure of the historic Mughal Road as a precautionary measure.

The Mughal Road, which connects Shopian district with Rajouri and Poonch, was shut down at Peer Ki Gali following the accumulation of snow. "Traffic movement has been stopped on the Mughal Road due to fresh snowfall. People are advised to avoid travelling on this route until it becomes passable," a traffic police official stated.

Snowfall began in several elevated locations, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baltal, Zojila Pass, Razdan Top, Gurez Valley, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, and Tulail in Gurez Valley. Razdan Top in Bandipora recorded around two inches of snow, while Sonamarg, Baltal, and Zojila Pass saw light accumulation of 1–2 cm. Tulail, Sinthan Top, and Peer Ki Gali also experienced 1–2 cm of snow with light flurries.

In Gulmarg — the world-famous ski destination — fresh snow blanketed key spots like Affarwat and the main bowl, boosting its appeal for winter sports. Current temperatures hover between 0°C and 14°C, with several more days of snowfall anticipated in November, setting the stage for enthusiasts.

Weather officials predict that the wet spell, featuring light to moderate rain and snow, will persist for the next 8–10 hours before gradually subsiding. Dry conditions are then expected across the Kashmir Valley for 10–15 days, offering relief to lower areas while maintaining vital snow cover in the higher reaches for tourism and water resources.