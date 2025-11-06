/Kashmir's chinar trees ignite in crimson glory: Autumn magic draws tourists to Mughal gardens

The Kashmir Valley bursts into a vivid crimson during autumn, a magical transformation that draws thousands of tourists from across India and around the world. The majestic Chinar trees appear adorned in layered hues of red and gold, evoking scenes straight out of Bollywood films.

The world-renowned Mughal gardens of Kashmir welcome visitors with a vibrant red carpet of majestic Chinar trees, set against the stunning backdrop of the Zabarwan Hills. Iconic sites like Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, Naseem Bagh, and Chinar Bagh are thronged with tourists, who delight in these mesmerising vistas and capture photographs amid the breathtaking beauty.

''I don't think any words can describe the beauty of this place. You can only feel it and enjoy it. I won't have any words except to call it heaven on earth. This is the real Paradise. It's much better than what we have seen in the movies. The real feel here is just outstanding, '' said Karan Maan, a Tourist.

Many tourists arrive in Kashmir having only read about autumn, never truly experiencing its magic. Unlike the rest of India, which lacks four distinct seasons, the Kashmir Valley paints a vivid spectacle each fall.

"I've never witnessed anything more breathtaking in my life. Kashmir's beauty surpasses every place I've travelled and I've seen the world. I don't want to leave; with just a few days left, I'm already dreading departure. The landscapes are mesmerising, and the people here are incredibly warm and caring. The hospitality is truly unmatched," said Arif, a Tourist.