Kashmir: One terrorist killed in North Kashmir's Baramulla encounter. 126 terrorists killed in 2022

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in North Kashmir's Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla District. One sniffer dog of the Indian army was also killed in the gun battle. Meanwhile, three soldiers suffered injuries during the skirmish too. The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

''One terrorist killed. Search going on,'' said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police. Earlier the Police said that ''Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Reportedly, a Cordon and Search operation was started after security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that once the team approached the spot where the terrorist was hiding, he started shooting at them leading to an encounter.

In 2022, Kashmir has witnessed 75 encounters in which 126 terrorists have been killed. Out of these 126 terrorists, 33 were foreigners, mostly from Pakistan. However, 19 civilians have also died in various terror attacks in the valley, while 16 security personnel have also lost their lives. More than 50 terrorists have been arrested by the security forces this year while over 190 over-the-ground workers (OGW)'s have been captured as well.

