/Kashmir Internet Curbed to 2G; Educational Institutions Shut Till March 7 as Restrictions Continue for Fourth Consecutive Day

Authorities in Kashmir have continued precautionary restrictions for the fourth consecutive day following protests and incidents of violence that erupted after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Officials said partial curbs remain in place across several parts of the Kashmir Valley, particularly in Shia-dominated and other sensitive areas, to prevent any escalation of unrest.

All government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed until at least Saturday, March 7. Major higher education institutions such as University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir have suspended classes and postponed scheduled examinations.

To prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation, authorities have curtailed high-speed mobile data services across the Valley. While postpaid mobile connections are restricted to 2G internet speeds, several prepaid services have experienced intermittent disruptions in data, voice, and SMS facilities.

Prohibitory orders on public assembly and movement continue to be enforced in multiple districts, especially in Shia-populated localities and parts of Srinagar’s Old City. Security has been significantly tightened around Lal Chowk, with the iconic Ghanta Ghar sealed off using concertina wire and barricades, making the area inaccessible to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Following the news of Khamenei’s death, large protests were witnessed in several areas of the Valley. In response to the developments, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting in Srinagar with religious leaders and members of civil society to discuss the situation arising after the incident. Participants at the meeting collectively condemned the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain communal harmony and appealed to them to express their grief and concerns through “lawful and peaceful means.” Authorities said the restrictions will remain under review depending on the law-and-order situation in the Valley.



