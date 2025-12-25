/Kashmir gripped by intense cold wave conditions, hopes pinned on New Year snow for tourism revival

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing severe cold wave conditions because of clear skies. The sub-zero temperatures were recorded across the Kashmir Valley today. The tourist resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded the lowest temperature in the Valley at minus 7.3 degrees.

Meanwhile, the temperature at the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg was recorded at minus 5.4 degrees, and in South Kashmir, Pahalgam resort, the temperature was recorded at minus 4.4 degrees. In South Kashmir’s Shopian, the temperature was recorded at minus 4 degrees, while in Pulwama it was recorded at minus 3.8 degrees.

Srinagar also recorded a temperature of minus 2.2 degrees, while Srinagar airport was at minus 3.4 degrees.

The Ladakh region is the coldest in the country, with temperatures dipping further. The Leh town recorded the temperature at minus 10.2 degrees, while Kargil was at minus 9.8 and Nubra Valley was at minus 8.3 degrees.

Kashmir Valley is also passing through the harshest and coldest phase of winter known as 'Chillai Kalan'. It began on December 21 and lasts for 40 days. The first day of Chillai Kalan witnessed some snowfall over the higher reaches, including popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches in the Kashmir Division on December 29. The MeT has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year's period in the region as well. This is expected to further boost the revival of tourism in the state, especially in areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.