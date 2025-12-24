Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /India
  Fresh snowfall triggers low-danger avalanche warning in five J&K districts as Gulmarg sees tourism revival

Idrees Lone
Idrees Lone
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 12:27 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 12:27 IST
Tourists enjoy a fresh spell of snowfall as Chillai Kalan (40 days of harsh winter) begins, in Gulmarg on Sunday (Dec 21). Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Avalanche alert in J&K: After fresh snowfall, a low-danger avalanche warning has been issued for Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Ganderbal. People in higher reaches have been told to stay away from risky zones as light snow and rain are forecast.

After the fresh snowfall over the higher reaches of the Jammu and Kashmir region, authorities have issued a low danger avalanche warning for around five districts of the Union Territory. Avalanche Warning has been issued in districts including Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Ganderbal. Authorities said that there is a possibility of avalanches likely to occur at higher altitudes for the next two days.

People living in the higher reaches of these districts have been advised to avoid going into the avalanche-prone spots. The India Meteorological Department (MeT Department) in the Kashmir Valley has predicted cloudy weather from December 24 to December 28.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches in the Kashmir Division on December 29. The MeT has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year's period in the region. This will further boost tourism in the state, especially in areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

After the fresh spell of snowfall in the ski resort Gulmarg, tourists have started pouring in, and hotels have once again started to get bookings. The Hoteliers and tourist stakeholders are hoping that there will be a tourist revival this winter across the Kashmir Division.

The tourism department in the Kashmir Valley has planned multiple events around Christmas and New Year's to attract tourists to visit the Valley.

About the Author

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively covered the region.

