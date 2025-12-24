/Fresh snowfall triggers low-danger avalanche warning in five J&K districts as Gulmarg sees tourism revival

After the fresh snowfall over the higher reaches of the Jammu and Kashmir region, authorities have issued a low danger avalanche warning for around five districts of the Union Territory. Avalanche Warning has been issued in districts including Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Ganderbal. Authorities said that there is a possibility of avalanches likely to occur at higher altitudes for the next two days.

People living in the higher reaches of these districts have been advised to avoid going into the avalanche-prone spots. The India Meteorological Department (MeT Department) in the Kashmir Valley has predicted cloudy weather from December 24 to December 28.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches in the Kashmir Division on December 29. The MeT has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year's period in the region. This will further boost tourism in the state, especially in areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

After the fresh spell of snowfall in the ski resort Gulmarg, tourists have started pouring in, and hotels have once again started to get bookings. The Hoteliers and tourist stakeholders are hoping that there will be a tourist revival this winter across the Kashmir Division.

