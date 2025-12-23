/Budgam Police attached immovable property of US-based Kashmiri separatist Ghulam Nabi Shah

Acting on an application filed by Budgam Police, the Special NIA Court at Budgam has ordered the attachment of immovable property belonging to absconding accused Ghulam Nabi Shah alias “Dr. Fai” a US-based Kashmiri separatist, in connection with FIR No. 46/2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



The attachment order was passed under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (corresponding to Section 85 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023) as the accused had already been declared a proclaimed offender by the competent court.

In compliance with the court directions, land measuring one kanal and two marlas under Survey No. 466 situated at village Wadwan and land measuring 11 marlas under Survey No. 343 located at village Chattabugh, District Budgam, has been ordered to be attached. The District Collector, Budgam, has been instructed to take possession of the said properties.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Investigations have revealed the involvement of the accused in separatist activities, including the dissemination of propaganda aimed at undermining the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. In view of these serious allegations, Budgam Police has initiated strict legal action in accordance with the law.