ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) LVM3 M6 mission on Wednesday (Dec 24) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The LVM3 MG carried the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

Why the mission matters

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

On X, the Indian space agency announced "Mission Success", stating that "The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit." ISRO said that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission. It marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.

All about LVM3

The LVM3 is ISRO's three-stage launch vehicle and comprises two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Earlier, the ISRO-developed launch vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. Its last launch was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was accomplished on November 2 this year.

