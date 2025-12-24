ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) LVM3 M6 mission on Wednesday (Dec 24) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The LVM3 MG carried the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.
Why the mission matters
The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.
Also read | 'Extremists emboldened': Hasina blames Yunus govt for anti-India hostility in Bangladesh
On X, the Indian space agency announced "Mission Success", stating that "The LVM3-M6 mission has successfully placed the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its intended orbit." ISRO said that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission. It marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.
All about LVM3
The LVM3 is ISRO's three-stage launch vehicle and comprises two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
Trending Stories
Earlier, the ISRO-developed launch vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites. Its last launch was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was accomplished on November 2 this year.
Also read | Countdown starts for ISRO's launch tomorrow
Providing broadband to smartphones
AST SpaceMobile, as per its website, is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications.
According to AST SpaceMobile, its BlueBird satellites provide broadband directly to standard smartphones without specialised hardware or phone modifications, allowing users to make video calls, browse the web, and use 4G and 5G internet speeds from anywhere on Earth.