Kashmir: Bumper saffron harvest after a decade, farmers joyous

It's after a decade that Kashmir's saffron farmers are joyous with the saffron produce this year. Farmers are calling it a bumper harvest as the production has surpassed the record for the last ten years. The saffron fields in the valley have turned into purple canvas and it's a treat for the eyes of locals as well as tourists.

The Pampore area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district also known as the Saffron town is one of the main producers of saffron in Kashmir Valley. Thousands of families in this area are associated with the World's best and most expensive spice. And these days all these families are busy plucking the saffron flowers from the fields.

Kashmir has more than 3700 hectares of land under the cultivation of Saffron. The Pampore area in Pulwama is the main hub for growing saffron. Although now It's being cultivated across different districts of Kashmir valley as well. Farmers in Pampore are extremely happy about the crop this year.

''This year there has been a bumper crop after more than 8-10 years, We haven't seen this kind of crop in so many years. A lot of farmers had no hope that the crop would be any better than previous years but it has surpassed all our expectations. The saffron is a livelihood for all of us living in the area. People in the area had shifted to other jobs but this year the environmental factors were great. The rain played a major role due to which we got the bumper crop after a decade, '' said Dr Ubaid Bashir, Owner PariMahal Saffrons.

The tourists visiting the valley are stopping at these saffron farms to experience the process of saffron growing in the Valley. A lot of tourists are buying the saffron from these farms as well.

''It's such a great experience for us. We have always consumed saffron but now we know why it is so expensive. It takes a lot of hard work to grow saffron. It's a flower and only a few strands come out from one flower, it's a very unique experience. It's for the first time we are seeing Kashmiri saffron farms as it's called the best saffron in the world, '' said Sandeep, Tourists.

And these tourists are all appreciative of the farmers growing saffron in the Valley. It is a unique experience for them to see these saffron farms. The Saffron is used for a lot of occasions in India. Whether it's the Puja or making sweets for the festivals. Its use is considered very auspicious.

''All our festivals, especially Diwali, use a lot of Saffron. We have been using Kashmiri saffron daily, especially putting in milk for our kids. We are so happy to see the farms today and it's a unique experience, '' said Hetal, a tourist.